First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Brokerages expect First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.67. First Guaranty Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Guaranty Bancshares.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 23.43%.

FGBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on First Guaranty Bancshares to $30.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday.

In other First Guaranty Bancshares news, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $30,802.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $32,132.52. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 12,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,816.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $32,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $3,375,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,469,000 after buying an additional 9,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 7.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FGBI opened at $29.41 on Tuesday. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $29.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $315.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

