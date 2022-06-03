Analysts Set Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Target Price at $8.64

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.64.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KOS opened at $8.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. Kosmos Energy has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $8.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 829.00 and a beta of 3.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.42.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company had revenue of $659.07 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 143.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.