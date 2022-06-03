Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) will report ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Olink Holding AB (publ)’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.13). Olink Holding AB (publ) reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Olink Holding AB (publ) will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.09). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Olink Holding AB (publ).

Get Olink Holding AB (publ) alerts:

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $22.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share.

OLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

OLK stock opened at $12.82 on Tuesday. Olink Holding AB has a twelve month low of $9.21 and a twelve month high of $38.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.35 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 7.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the third quarter valued at $226,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 114.3% in the third quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 187,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 290.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 521,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,637,000 after buying an additional 387,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 155.5% in the third quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 38,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 23,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Olink Holding AB (publ) (OLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.