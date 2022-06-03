Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) will post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s earnings. Oncolytics Biotech posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.26). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Oncolytics Biotech.

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Oncolytics Biotech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.06.

Shares of ONCY opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. Oncolytics Biotech has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $3.16. The company has a market cap of $62.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average of $1.55.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCY. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 35.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 13,431 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,271 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 812.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 186,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Oncolytics Biotech in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. 2.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oncolytics Biotech (Get Rating)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.