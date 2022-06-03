Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Sets New 12-Month High at $29.23

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 29.23 and last traded at 28.80, with a volume of 1367000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at 26.65.

EE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Excelerate Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 32.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 37.76.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

