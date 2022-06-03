China Coal Energy (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) Trading 4.6% Higher

Shares of China Coal Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CCOZY – Get Rating) traded up 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.52 and last traded at $18.52. 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.71.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.17 and its 200 day moving average is $13.60.
China Coal Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CCOZY)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Coal Energy (CCOZY)
- Investing in Chewy Will Require More Than One Earnings Report
- JFrog Stock is Ready to Leap
- Hormel Foods Sends A Message To The Market
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
- The Analysts Reel In Their Targets For NetApp
Receive News & Ratings for China Coal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Coal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.