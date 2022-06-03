China Coal Energy (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) Trading 4.6% Higher

Shares of China Coal Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CCOZY – Get Rating) traded up 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.52 and last traded at $18.52. 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.71.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.17 and its 200 day moving average is $13.60.

China Coal Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CCOZY)

China Coal Energy Company Limited primarily mines for, processes, produces, and sells coal in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Coal, Coal-Chemical, Mining Machinery, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers thermal and coking coal. It also produces and sells polyolefin, methanol, urea, and other coal chemical products, as well as coke; researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells coal mining machinery and equipment; and provides after-sales services.

