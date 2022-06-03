Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $57.75

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $57.75 and last traded at $57.75, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.75.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Samsung Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 3.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.75.

Samsung Electronics ( OTCMKTS:SSNLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $64.56 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Samsung Electronics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SSNLF)

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the consumer electronics, information technology and mobile communications, and device solutions businesses worldwide. It offers digital TVs, monitors, air conditioners, refrigerators, mobile phones, communication systems, and computers; semiconductor products, such as memory, foundry, and system LSI; and display products comprising LCD and OLED panels, as well as connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions, and connected services.

