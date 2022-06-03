Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Downgraded to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 price objective on the cable giant’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $63.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark cut their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Comcast from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial lowered Comcast from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.38.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $43.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $198.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Comcast has a 12-month low of $39.47 and a 12-month high of $61.80.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its position in Comcast by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 8,711 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Comcast by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 35,022 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 15,751 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Comcast by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 61,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Comcast by 2,333.2% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 277,001 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,969,000 after purchasing an additional 265,617 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $29,905,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

