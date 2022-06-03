Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN) Shares Down 1.7%

Shares of Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBN – Get Rating) fell 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.10 and last traded at $17.10. 172 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 304% from the average session volume of 43 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.40.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.72.

Get Community Investors Bancorp alerts:

Community Investors Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CIBN)

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a thrift holding company for First Federal Community Bank of Bucyrus that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in northern Ohio. The company offers checking and business checking plus accounts; savings and investment accounts, such as health savings, statement savings, Christmas club, time deposit, individual retirement, and insured money market accounts, as well as merchant and direct deposit services; and other services, including Internet and telephone banking, debit card, night depository, notary, and safe deposit box services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Community Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.