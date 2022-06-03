Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN) Shares Down 1.7%

Shares of Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBN – Get Rating) fell 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.10 and last traded at $17.10. 172 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 304% from the average session volume of 43 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.40.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.72.
Community Investors Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CIBN)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Community Investors Bancorp (CIBN)
- Investing in Chewy Will Require More Than One Earnings Report
- Hormel Foods Sends A Message To The Market
- JFrog Stock is Ready to Leap
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
- The Analysts Reel In Their Targets For NetApp
Receive News & Ratings for Community Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.