Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enovix’s earnings. Enovix posted earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enovix will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.58). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.58). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Enovix.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03).

ENVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Enovix from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enovix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

In related news, Director J Daniel Mccranie bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $291,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,600,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 123,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,150 over the last quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovix in the 4th quarter worth about $770,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Enovix by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 163,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 66,823 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enovix in the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovix in the 1st quarter worth about $6,680,000. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovix in the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. 56.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENVX stock opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.71. Enovix has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $39.48.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

