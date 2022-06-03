Analysts Expect First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) to Post $0.63 EPS

Analysts expect First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.67. First Guaranty Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Guaranty Bancshares.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 23.43%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FGBI. Zacks Investment Research raised First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price target on First Guaranty Bancshares to $30.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

NASDAQ:FGBI opened at $29.41 on Tuesday. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $16.48 and a 1 year high of $29.64. The stock has a market cap of $315.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.63 and a 200-day moving average of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

In related news, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $30,802.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $32,132.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,816.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FGBI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 1,501.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 7.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

