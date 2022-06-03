Citigroup Inc. Sells 122,830 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) by 63.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,749 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 122,830 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Knowles were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Knowles in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Knowles in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Knowles by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Knowles in the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Knowles in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KN. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Colliers Securities upgraded Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Knowles in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of KN opened at $19.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Knowles Co. has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $23.81. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 17.96%. The business had revenue of $201.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Knowles Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 63,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $1,217,238.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,308.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 77,537 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $1,466,224.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,590 shares in the company, valued at $9,995,636.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 217,340 shares of company stock worth $4,373,450. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

