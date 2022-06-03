Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 3,467 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,502,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,282,000 after buying an additional 62,503 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,149,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,639,000 after buying an additional 33,338 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,792,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,268,000 after buying an additional 174,440 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,734,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,534,000 after buying an additional 397,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,150,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,580,000 after purchasing an additional 537,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $13.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.20 and a beta of 1.41. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 18.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -244.89%.

SBRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Mizuho raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

