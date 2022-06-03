Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in CarMax by 3.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,506,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,667,000 after acquiring an additional 146,763 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 834,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,561,000 after purchasing an additional 141,998 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,015,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,267,000 after purchasing an additional 114,563 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 45.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 230,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,518,000 after purchasing an additional 71,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the third quarter worth about $7,678,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMX opened at $99.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 3.20. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.36 and a fifty-two week high of $155.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.15.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.30). CarMax had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMX. Bank of America downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.64.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

