7,330 Shares in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FBK. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in FB Financial by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in FB Financial by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in FB Financial by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in FB Financial by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 338,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,849,000 after purchasing an additional 147,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in FB Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,235,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,981,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Get FB Financial alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on FBK. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

NYSE:FBK opened at $43.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.07. FB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $34.99 and a 12 month high of $48.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.25.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $129.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.56 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 11.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FB Financial Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 14.44%.

FB Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.