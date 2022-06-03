Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,645 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Fortress Capital Acquisition were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FCAX. Bain Capital Credit LP grew its position in Fortress Capital Acquisition by 38.1% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP now owns 1,017,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,952,000 after acquiring an additional 280,966 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Fortress Capital Acquisition by 126.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 798,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after acquiring an additional 446,277 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Fortress Capital Acquisition by 68.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 420,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 170,757 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Fortress Capital Acquisition by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 270,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 134,597 shares during the period. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its position in Fortress Capital Acquisition by 3.2% during the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. 66.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortress Capital Acquisition alerts:

FCAX stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.79. Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $9.97.

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.