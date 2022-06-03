Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) by 3,056.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306,392 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 1.16% of Applied Optoelectronics worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAOI. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 221,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,208,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 216,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average of $3.93. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Applied Optoelectronics ( NASDAQ:AAOI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 25.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAOI. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $4.70 to $3.20 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum cut Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Applied Optoelectronics Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.