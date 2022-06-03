Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases Shares of 21,106 Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Fisker by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fisker during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Fisker by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter worth about $5,330,000. 28.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fisker alerts:

In other news, CAO John C. Iv Finnucan sold 3,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $39,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell Zuklie bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.36 per share, with a total value of $56,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FSR opened at $10.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Fisker Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.04 and a 52 week high of $23.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.49.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Fisker had a negative net margin of 438,496.81% and a negative return on equity of 48.47%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Fisker’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fisker Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FSR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fisker to $20.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen cut their target price on Fisker from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Fisker from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Fisker from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fisker from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

About Fisker (Get Rating)

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.