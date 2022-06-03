Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 11,798 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,783 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,798 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,910,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,269,000 after acquiring an additional 48,557 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,488,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,045 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,391,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,337,000 after acquiring an additional 26,905 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 977,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,941,000 after acquiring an additional 28,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,177,000 after acquiring an additional 24,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PRIM stock opened at $24.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.46 and its 200 day moving average is $24.95. Primoris Services Co. has a twelve month low of $21.47 and a twelve month high of $34.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.06%.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRIM. StockNews.com began coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Primoris Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.
In other news, Director David Lee King sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $530,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
About Primoris Services (Get Rating)
Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Primoris Services (PRIM)
- Investing in Chewy Will Require More Than One Earnings Report
- JFrog Stock is Ready to Leap
- Hormel Foods Sends A Message To The Market
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
- The Analysts Reel In Their Targets For NetApp
Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.