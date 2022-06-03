Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 11,798 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,783 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,798 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,910,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,269,000 after acquiring an additional 48,557 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,488,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,045 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,391,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,337,000 after acquiring an additional 26,905 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 977,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,941,000 after acquiring an additional 28,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,177,000 after acquiring an additional 24,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Shares of PRIM stock opened at $24.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.46 and its 200 day moving average is $24.95. Primoris Services Co. has a twelve month low of $21.47 and a twelve month high of $34.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09). Primoris Services had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $784.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.06%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRIM. StockNews.com began coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Primoris Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

In other news, Director David Lee King sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $530,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Primoris Services (Get Rating)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.