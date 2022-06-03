Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $330,000 in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Magnite during the fourth quarter worth $53,083,000. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Magnite in the third quarter valued at $21,325,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in Magnite by 10.7% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 7,162,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,554,000 after purchasing an additional 689,659 shares in the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Magnite by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,412,000 after purchasing an additional 525,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Magnite by 47.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,418,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,010,000 after purchasing an additional 457,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magnite stock opened at $11.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.46 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Magnite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.57 and a 1 year high of $37.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average of $13.90.

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $107.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.08 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Magnite from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnite currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.89.

In other news, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $207,519.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 393,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,163,713.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

