Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,639 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 10,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTLF opened at $44.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.06 and its 200 day moving average is $48.58. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.34 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $169.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.05 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Heartland Financial USA’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 21.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

