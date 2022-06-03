Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases New Shares in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,978,498 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,488,000 after buying an additional 588,392 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,694,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,521,000 after purchasing an additional 102,689 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,513,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,855,000 after purchasing an additional 624,459 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,262,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,459,000 after purchasing an additional 452,820 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,046,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,231,000 after purchasing an additional 17,086 shares during the period. 97.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $70.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.96. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $72.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.75.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $208.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.30 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. Lantheus’s revenue was up 125.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $89,065.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,143 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,569.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol Walker sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $843,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,116,686 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LNTH. B. Riley assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Lantheus from $77.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

