Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $335,000 Position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BGT. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 447,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after acquiring an additional 20,268 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BGT opened at $11.46 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $14.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.90.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

