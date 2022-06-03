Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys 12,773 Shares of Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,773 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Bridgetown were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Context Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bridgetown by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Context Capital Management LLC now owns 859,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 133,174 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Bridgetown during the 4th quarter valued at about $581,000. Arena Investors LP purchased a new position in Bridgetown during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,910,000. Vazirani Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bridgetown during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,946,000. Finally, Evolution Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bridgetown during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. 43.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bridgetown alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BTWN opened at $9.89 on Friday. Bridgetown Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $11.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average of $9.85.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgetown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgetown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.