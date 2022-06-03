Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys Shares of 34,025 Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 34,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Air in the 3rd quarter worth $348,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 780,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,676,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 405,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 92,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 28,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 256.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 96,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 69,440 shares during the last quarter. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XAIR stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. Beyond Air, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $16.41. The company has a market capitalization of $173.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of -0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.02.

In other Beyond Air news, Director Robert Carey purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have bought 43,685 shares of company stock worth $293,447 in the last quarter. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Beyond Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) generator and delivery systems. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn; acute viral pneumonia, including COVID-19; bronchiolitis and nontuberculous mycobacteria lung infections; and solid tumors.

