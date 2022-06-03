Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 112.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period.

MGK stock opened at $203.56 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $180.76 and a one year high of $266.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $210.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.47.

