Citigroup Inc. Has $1.63 Million Position in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,492 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.13% of Replimune Group worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Replimune Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 15.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Replimune Group stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 19.46 and a quick ratio of 19.46. The company has a market capitalization of $746.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 2.30. Replimune Group, Inc. has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $40.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.49.

Replimune Group ( NASDAQ:REPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Replimune Group news, CEO Philip Astley-Sparke sold 9,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $140,530.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,401,080 shares in the company, valued at $20,441,757.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Colin Love sold 6,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $92,267.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 765,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,172,073.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,399 shares of company stock valued at $588,526 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Replimune Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.57.

Replimune Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

