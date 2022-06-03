Citigroup Inc. Grows Stake in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,686 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Rite Aid worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Rite Aid in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Rite Aid in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rite Aid in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Rite Aid in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RAD stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $322.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average is $9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75. Rite Aid Co. has a 52-week low of $4.68 and a 52-week high of $23.02.

Rite Aid ( NYSE:RAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Rite Aid Co. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RAD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Rite Aid from $1.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rite Aid in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rite Aid currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.75.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and provides various other pharmacy services and an assortment of products comprising over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care products, seasonal merchandise, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal and general merchandise, pet care, and a variety of other everyday and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs; and a private brand product line.

