Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Stock Holdings Boosted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,459 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Trustmark by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Trustmark by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 35,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 19,470 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Trustmark by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 24,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Trustmark during the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Trustmark by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 495,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,075,000 after purchasing an additional 15,545 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRMK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Trustmark from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Trustmark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

TRMK opened at $29.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Trustmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $35.30.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $156.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.45 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 18.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trustmark Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.23%.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

