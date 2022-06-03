Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Guardant Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Guardant Health from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Guardant Health from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $136.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $41.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Guardant Health has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $133.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.97.

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.02. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 62.68% and a negative net margin of 107.20%. The firm had revenue of $96.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $289,823.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 92,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,139,000 after buying an additional 7,439 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 304,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,195,000 after buying an additional 40,985 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 45,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 16,132 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,081,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,607,000 after buying an additional 2,110,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP now owns 661,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,814,000 after purchasing an additional 270,500 shares in the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guardant Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

