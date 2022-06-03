Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $61.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on IMUX. Zacks Investment Research cut Immunic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Immunic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Immunic from $71.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Immunic currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.75.

Shares of NASDAQ IMUX opened at $3.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.84. Immunic has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $15.12.

In related news, Chairman Duane Nash bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $50,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 22,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,820.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have bought 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,240 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Immunic by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Immunic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Immunic by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Immunic by 285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Immunic by 3,107.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 8,016 shares in the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

