Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Given New $5.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on ITI. TheStreet lowered Iteris from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Craig Hallum lowered Iteris from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Iteris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Iteris from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.75.
Shares of Iteris stock opened at $3.03 on Thursday. Iteris has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $7.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.45. The firm has a market cap of $128.27 million, a PE ratio of -27.55 and a beta of 1.33.
About Iteris (Get Rating)
Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Iteris (ITI)
- Investing in Chewy Will Require More Than One Earnings Report
- Hormel Foods Sends A Message To The Market
- JFrog Stock is Ready to Leap
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
- The Analysts Reel In Their Targets For NetApp
Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.