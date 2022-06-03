Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Given New $5.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ITI. TheStreet lowered Iteris from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Craig Hallum lowered Iteris from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Iteris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Iteris from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Shares of Iteris stock opened at $3.03 on Thursday. Iteris has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $7.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.45. The firm has a market cap of $128.27 million, a PE ratio of -27.55 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Iteris by 250.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 213,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 152,775 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Iteris by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 886,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 342,869 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Iteris by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 2,349,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,400,000 after acquiring an additional 525,900 shares in the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC lifted its stake in Iteris by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,940,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after acquiring an additional 515,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Iteris by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 22,380 shares in the last quarter. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

