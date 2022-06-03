The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

LSXMK has been the subject of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $41.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.72 and a 200 day moving average of $46.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.13. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $37.51 and a 12 month high of $56.19.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.12 per share, for a total transaction of $135,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $328,850.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,457,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $661,157,000 after acquiring an additional 140,296 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 11,161,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,419,000 after acquiring an additional 651,722 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,572,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,466,000 after acquiring an additional 49,981 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,776,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,687,000 after acquiring an additional 88,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,436,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,715,000 after acquiring an additional 243,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

