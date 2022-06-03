MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Given New $400.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on MongoDB from $585.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on MongoDB from $560.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group upgraded MongoDB from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MongoDB from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $440.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $286.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $340.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $403.15. The stock has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.49 and a beta of 1.01. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $213.39 and a 52-week high of $590.00.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $1.54. The company had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.14, for a total value of $1,110,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.10, for a total value of $11,238,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,743,298.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,809 shares of company stock worth $32,237,655 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in MongoDB by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 405,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,731,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,909,000 after acquiring an additional 318,259 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $675,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

