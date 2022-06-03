MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Increased to $338.00 by Analysts at Barclays

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $330.00 to $338.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MDB. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $626.00 to $362.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MongoDB from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $405.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $560.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $440.00.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $286.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $403.15. The company has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.49 and a beta of 1.01. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $213.39 and a 12-month high of $590.00.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $1.54. The business had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. Analysts predict that MongoDB will post -5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.14, for a total transaction of $1,110,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.30, for a total transaction of $429,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,809 shares of company stock worth $32,237,655 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $674,390,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,934,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 153.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,909,000 after purchasing an additional 318,259 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,395,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,095,000 after purchasing an additional 166,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

