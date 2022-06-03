MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Lowered to $300.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $400.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded MongoDB from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price objective on MongoDB from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MongoDB from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on MongoDB from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $440.00.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $286.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $340.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $403.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.49 and a beta of 1.01. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $213.39 and a 1 year high of $590.00.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $1.54. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The company had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MongoDB will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.77, for a total transaction of $137,124.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 46,135 shares in the company, valued at $20,473,328.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.38, for a total transaction of $14,433,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,744 shares in the company, valued at $84,432,330.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,809 shares of company stock valued at $32,237,655. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $674,390,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $277,934,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MongoDB by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,909,000 after buying an additional 318,259 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the first quarter worth $113,395,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in MongoDB by 19.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,095,000 after buying an additional 166,400 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MongoDB (Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.