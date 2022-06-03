MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Lowered to $310.00 at Needham & Company LLC

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $362.00 to $310.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $378.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $585.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $440.00.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $286.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $213.39 and a 52-week high of $590.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $340.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $403.15. The stock has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.49 and a beta of 1.01.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $1.54. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The firm had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MongoDB will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.38, for a total value of $14,433,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,432,330.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.14, for a total transaction of $1,110,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,809 shares of company stock worth $32,237,655 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank raised its position in MongoDB by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 6.9% in the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MongoDB (Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.