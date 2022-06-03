MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Given New $425.00 Price Target at Citigroup

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MDB. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on MongoDB from $400.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $475.00 to $378.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on MongoDB from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $425.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $440.00.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $286.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of -60.49 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $340.42 and a 200-day moving average of $403.15. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $213.39 and a 52 week high of $590.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $1.54. The company had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.10 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The business’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MongoDB will post -5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.10, for a total value of $11,238,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,743,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.30, for a total transaction of $429,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,809 shares of company stock valued at $32,237,655. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $674,390,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $277,934,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MongoDB by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,909,000 after buying an additional 318,259 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the first quarter worth $113,395,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in MongoDB by 19.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,095,000 after buying an additional 166,400 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

