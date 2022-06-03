NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NEO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NeoGenomics to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.64.

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $8.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 7.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -27.09 and a beta of 0.87. NeoGenomics has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $54.74.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $117.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. NeoGenomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NeoGenomics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NeoGenomics news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $58,692.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,970,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $157,592,000 after acquiring an additional 113,534 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in NeoGenomics by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,585,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,942,000 after buying an additional 2,037,787 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in NeoGenomics by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,575,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,276,000 after buying an additional 859,693 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,959,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,104,000 after purchasing an additional 150,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,051,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,001,000 after purchasing an additional 12,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

