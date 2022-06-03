USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “USD Partners LP acquires, develops and operates energy-related rail terminals and other and complementary midstream infrastructure assets and businesses. Its assets consist primarily of an origination crude-by-rail terminal in Hardisty, Alberta, Canada and two destination unit train-capable ethanol rail terminals in San Antonio, Texas, and West Colton, California. The Company also provides railcar services. USD Partners LP is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on USDP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of USD Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of USD Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

USDP opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.77. USD Partners has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $8.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.94 million, a PE ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $28.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 million. USD Partners had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 118.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that USD Partners will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USDP. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of USD Partners by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 33,328 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of USD Partners by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 12,453 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of USD Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of USD Partners by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 794,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after buying an additional 175,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of USD Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.

