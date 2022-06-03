StockNews.com Downgrades The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) to Hold

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $147.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.96. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $121.69 and a 12 month high of $155.55.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, CEO John C. Roche sold 7,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.73, for a total transaction of $1,057,708.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John C. Roche sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total value of $410,030.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,905 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,870 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $372,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 247.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.