Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

SUN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Sunoco from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup upgraded Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunoco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Shares of Sunoco stock opened at $41.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.41. Sunoco has a one year low of $34.61 and a one year high of $46.95.

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.43. Sunoco had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 70.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sunoco will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUN. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 316,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,819,000 after acquiring an additional 200,300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunoco by 10,831.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 199,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,145,000 after buying an additional 197,672 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Sunoco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,314,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Sunoco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,814,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunoco by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,982,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,959,000 after buying an additional 80,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

