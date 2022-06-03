Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tempur Sealy International, Inc. is involved in the development, manufacturing and marketing of bedding products primarily in North America and internationally. It provides mattresses, adjustable bases, pillows and other sleep and relaxation products. The company’s brand portfolio includes Tempur(R), Tempur-Pedic(R), Sealy(R), Sealy Posturepedic(R), Optimum(TM) and Stearns & Foster(R). Tempur Sealy International, Inc., formerly known as Tempur-Pedic International Inc., is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky. “

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TPX. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

TPX opened at $25.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.72. Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $50.51.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 272.95% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,260,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,360,000 after buying an additional 549,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International (Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tempur Sealy International (TPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.