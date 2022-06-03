Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
TEF has been the topic of several other research reports. New Street Research lowered Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Telefónica from €4.30 ($4.62) to €4.10 ($4.41) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Telefónica from €4.80 ($5.16) to €5.20 ($5.59) in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Telefónica from €4.20 ($4.52) to €4.00 ($4.30) in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Telefónica from €4.80 ($5.16) to €4.68 ($5.03) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telefónica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.55.
Telefónica stock opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.68. Telefónica has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.60.
About Telefónica (Get Rating)
Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.
