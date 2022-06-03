Head to Head Analysis: Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) & Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE)

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) and Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.9% of Great Ajax shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.6% of Global Medical REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Great Ajax shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Global Medical REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Great Ajax and Global Medical REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Ajax 0 0 3 0 3.00 Global Medical REIT 0 0 3 0 3.00

Great Ajax presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.05%. Global Medical REIT has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.17%. Given Great Ajax’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Great Ajax is more favorable than Global Medical REIT.

Dividends

Great Ajax pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.8%. Global Medical REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Great Ajax pays out 81.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Global Medical REIT pays out 420.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Great Ajax has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Global Medical REIT has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Great Ajax is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Great Ajax and Global Medical REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Ajax 53.18% 9.55% 2.16% Global Medical REIT 14.17% 3.02% 1.37%

Risk & Volatility

Great Ajax has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Medical REIT has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Great Ajax and Global Medical REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Ajax $77.95 million 3.14 $41.85 million $1.27 8.32 Global Medical REIT $115.94 million 7.32 $17.62 million $0.20 64.80

Great Ajax has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Global Medical REIT. Great Ajax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Medical REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Great Ajax beats Global Medical REIT on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Great Ajax Company Profile (Get Rating)

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. In addition, it acquires and originates small balance commercial loans (SBC) secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed-use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties through a foreclosure event of a loan or a direct acquisition. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Great Ajax Corp. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Tigard, Oregon.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Medical REIT, Inc. engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

