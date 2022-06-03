Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 8,400 by HSBC

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RBGet Rating) received a GBX 8,400 ($106.28) price target from research analysts at HSBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RB. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,600 ($83.50) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a GBX 9,300 ($117.66) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,000 ($88.56) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,300 ($67.05) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 7,200 ($91.09) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,360.42 ($93.12).

The company has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,782 ($73.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,020 ($101.47).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

