Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 8,400 by HSBC

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) received a GBX 8,400 ($106.28) price target from research analysts at HSBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RB. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,600 ($83.50) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a GBX 9,300 ($117.66) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,000 ($88.56) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,300 ($67.05) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 7,200 ($91.09) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,360.42 ($93.12).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,782 ($73.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,020 ($101.47).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.