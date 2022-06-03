Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,500 ($18.98) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HFG. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,380 ($17.46) target price on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of LON HFG opened at GBX 1,062 ($13.44) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £944.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87. Hilton Food Group has a 52-week low of GBX 988 ($12.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,266 ($16.02). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,188.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,134.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.02.

In other Hilton Food Group news, insider Robert Watson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,200 ($15.18), for a total transaction of £1,200,000 ($1,518,218.62). Also, insider Philip Heffer sold 48,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,216 ($15.38), for a total transaction of £594,295.68 ($751,892.31). Insiders sold a total of 248,873 shares of company stock valued at $299,329,568 in the last quarter.

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

