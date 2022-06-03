Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 220 ($2.78) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MONY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.92) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.04) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 265.83 ($3.36).

Get Moneysupermarket.com Group alerts:

LON:MONY opened at GBX 184.90 ($2.34) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.97, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 1 year low of GBX 162.30 ($2.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 280 ($3.54). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 177.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 194.94. The company has a market cap of £992.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel and Cashback segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, car hire, flights, and hotels under the TravelSupermarket brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.