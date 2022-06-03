Rightmove (LON:RMV) Earns “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Rightmove (LON:RMV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 610 ($7.72) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.99% from the stock’s current price.

RMV has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 710 ($8.98) to GBX 740 ($9.36) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 650.33 ($8.23).

Shares of LON:RMV opened at GBX 586.60 ($7.42) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. Rightmove has a 12 month low of GBX 518.50 ($6.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 810 ($10.25). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 605.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 667.31. The firm has a market cap of £4.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54.

In related news, insider Peter Brooks-Johnson sold 2,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.30), for a total value of £15,173.28 ($19,196.96).

About Rightmove

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

