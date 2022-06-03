Barclays Lowers Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Price Target to GBX 2,550

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 3,820 ($48.33) to GBX 2,550 ($32.26) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 48.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 3,724 ($47.12) to GBX 1,758 ($22.24) in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 7,800 ($98.68) to GBX 4,980 ($63.01) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at GBX 1,712 ($21.66) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12-month low of GBX 1,415.80 ($17.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 7,175 ($90.78). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,120.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,138.02. The company has a market capitalization of £3.68 billion and a PE ratio of -3.64.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

